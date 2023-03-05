Kate Middleton Is Itching to Take Her Kids to a Very Special Spot From Her & Prince William’s Past

It seems Kate Middleton is a bit homesick!

Within the past week, both the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out to take part in the time-old tradition of honoring the Welsh Guards on St. David’s Day. While everyone was marveling over the festivities (and how gorgeous Kate looked in her showstopping suit look!), a bystander named Krystal Cunningham told People what Kate had said to the crowd.

Now, she didn’t talk about the event in particular, but talked about the one nostalgic place she really wanted to take her and Prince William’s kids. Per People, Kate “said she missed” the island of Anglesey, adding that she wanted to bring her kids along.

“She’s hoping to take her children there and show them the beautiful beaches,” Cunningham said.

So if you didn’t know, Anglesey is in Wales, which was where the two lovebirds started their life together as newlyweds. In fact, hey welcomed Prince George in Wales on July 2013 before moving back to Britain. And it seems Kate wants their next, low-key family outing to be in the heartfelt spot.

Now, they’ve taken their kids to the capital of Wales before for a Royal event, but it seems that a family vacation is on the horizon!

William and Kate were together on and off from 2003 to 2010 before tying the knot in 2011. They share three children together named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

William and Kate: A Royal Love Story by Christopher Andersen

Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s life as parents and husband and wife has been well documented over the course of their marriage. But when royal fans go back long before the couple’s 2011 nuptials, they find a love story with twists and turns. Christopher Andersen’s William and Kate: A Royal Love Story chronicles the couple’s early days in college, through their breakups, and finally to their memorable engagement. This is a must-have addition to any royal fan’s bookshelf.

Related story There Was Reportedly So Much More In-Fighting Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton's Staff Than We Realized

'William and Kate: A Royal Love Story' by Christopher Andersen $17.15 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see more photos of Prince William & Kate Middleton through the years.

