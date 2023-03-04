Ali Wong Gave Rare Insight Into How It’s Been Bringing Her Young Daughters on Her Comedy Tour

When you think about how singers, comedians, and actors bring their kids on tour, especially younger ones, you think it’d be all chaos — but Ali Wong is dispelling that common misconception by sharing the “beautiful” experiences she’s had with her daughters.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter for the issue’s cover story, she talked about what it’s been like having her daughters by her side on her latest comedy tour. “Taking kids on the road is so beautiful. It’s the opposite of film and television where I’m just gone all day,” she said. “It’s a really fun family adventure because basically at night I’m performing, and then during the day, we go on adventures to the children’s museum or the gardens or we see family friends. It’s really cool that they’ve seen so much of America.”

She continued that “Every single morning I make my kids lunch. I pick them up every day after school. And I go out every night and do a set.”

The Tuca & Bertie alum shares two daughters with her ex Justin Hakuta named Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5.

In case you didn’t know, along with being a hysterical stand-up comic and writer, she’s the author of the New York Times bestselling novel: Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life. She wrote the compilation of essays in honor of her daughters, previously telling The Ellen DeGeneres Show, “With my girls, they only know me after I filmed those specials with them in utero. They don’t know everything I went through to get to where I am and I think that’s really important.”

