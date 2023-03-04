Cardi B Finally Revealed the Tattoo Honoring Her Son Wave & It’s in a Controversial Spot

So if you’re a Cardi B fan, then chances are you remember last summer when she revealed she got a tattoo, and now she’s showing everyone what it is! It’s a touching tribute to her son Wave, and while everyone should be awwing, some people find the tattoo placement seriously controversial.

The Hustlers star shared a close-up shot of herself from the new McDonald’s ad she did alongside her husband Offset to her Twitter with the caption, “I love my face tatt.” You can see the photo HERE!

In the glowing photo, we see Cardi B smiling lovingly at her husband, with the focus of the shot being on her face tattoo in honor of her son. The tattoo tribute is her 1-year-old son Wave’s name written in cursive with red ink along her jawline.

Cardi B made headlines in the summer of 2022 for getting her tattoo, and this is the first time she’s shown off the tattoo for herself for all of her fans to see.

Now let’s be clear with one thing first and foremost, it’s her body and it’s her choice where she puts her tattoos. However, that’s not stopping a lot of people from telling the Invasion of Privacy singer that they find the controversial spot a bad place to get a tattoo.

Back when she originally told fans about her tattoo plans, many fans commented on the viral video things like “Why, don’t mess up your face with tats your body ok but not the face” and “OMG not a good move… I love cardi.B, trust.. NEVA the face takes away ya beauty….”

Related story Cardi B’s Go-To Vitamin C Cleanser Leaves Shoppers' Skin ‘Bright & Soft’ — & It’s More Affordable Than You Think

However, just as many fans are saying how much they adore her daring tattoo. One Twitter user wrote that Cardi B’s “Face is TOP TIER,” with another user adding, “her FACIAL STRUCTURE she is so BEAUTIFUL.”

Cardi B and Offset have been married since 2017 and have welcomed two children: a daughter named Kulture, 4, and a son named Wave, 1.

During an Instagram Live back in Dec 2022, she revealed her main priority is being a mom, not on dropping new music. “I feel like I have gotten too comfortable because… I’m just a mom,” she said with a sweet giggle. “And I do have anxiety; I’ve been having a lot of anxiety because I know right after I drop my album I have to go on tour and I have, like, bad separation anxiety from my kids.”

She added, “People just be making it, like, seem like it’s easy, like ‘Oh, you could take your kids on tour with you and everything,’ but it wouldn’t be — that wouldn’t be fair for my daughter for me to do that.”

“She’s in gymnastics class, she’s in ballet, she’s about to take hip-hop classes, and she likes to be around kids,” the rap icon continued. For me to take my daughter on tour and sh*t, like it’s… I’m just gonna rob her away from things that like she loves to do just because I want her to be close to me and everything.”

These celebrity tattoos are an homage to their kids.

