Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Welcome a New Addition to the Family Ahead of Their Daughter’s Arrival

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are anxiously awaiting their baby girl to be welcomed into the world, but ahead of their daughter’s arrival, they welcomed a new addition to their family. Any guesses? If you’re a Cuoco fan then you probably know they recently adopted a new dog!

On March 2, the Big Bang Theory alum shared a darling snapshot to her Instagram story with the caption reading, “We did a thing … again. Welcome Miss Opal (little widdle girl) into our growing family….Thank you @deityanimalrescue and an amazing foster @thisisdarragh for bringing this angel to us!”

In the darling photo, we see Cuoco wrapped up in a fuzzy jacket as she holds their new pup (who’s also in a fuzzy black sweater!) She shared a series of now-archived photos showing how Opal is loving her dog siblings, with Cuoco saying “She’s hilarious and already torturing every dog in this house.”

Cuoco has many rescue dogs: a fellow chihuahua named Dumps, a big lovable dog named Larry (whom they got after the death of her dog Norman), a little white pup named Ruby, and a pit bull named Shirley.

In a previous interview with LA Times, the Flight Attendant star talked about how she believes her resume dogs rescued her too. “I live by this saying. I don’t know who quoted it, but it’s like: Who rescued who?” “And I just think it’s the sweetest thing,” she said. “Because it’s true. It changes your life.”

So back in May 2022, Cuoco confirmed her relationship with actor Pelphrey, and five months later, they announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child together. They later revealed they’re expecting a baby girl as soon as late 2023!

