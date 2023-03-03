Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Looks All Grown Up in Her Blue Overalls

Grace Warrior is a spot of sunshine in a new family photo, and we are obsessed! Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell shared a super sweet portrait of their little family of three, and their toddler steals the show with her gorgeous smile and adorable outfit.

“I love you today, tomorrow and every moment of forever. ❤️” Bindi captioned the photo on Instagram. In it, she and Powell are both dressed in black shirts and blue jeans. They sit on a beach in front of trees outside, holding Grace in their laps in the middle. She stands out in her bright blue overall shorts (with a little pineapple pocket!) over a pink shirt and pink shoes. Grace looks like a little doll!

You know that moment when you see a picture of your baby and realize they aren’t a baby anymore? That’s exactly what we felt about Grace seeing this picture. Her legs look so long, and her face is losing its baby-soft edges as she grows into a big, almost 2-year-old!

“You guys are too cute! I can’t believe Grace is almost two! 💗” one person commented. Another wrote, “She’s getting so big ❤️.”

“She is getting so big time sure flies by. Too cute 😍,” someone else wrote.

Bindi’s brother Robert also shared a new family photo yesterday, this one including Bindi, Robert, their mom Terri Irwin, Powell, and Grace. They are sitting on a staircase all wearing matching khaki emblazoned with their names. Related story Bindi Irwin’s Brother Robert Shares Cute Throwback Photos of Grace Warrior — & She’s Gotten So Big!

“Family who wear khaki together, stay together…” he captioned it. “(Look at Grace Warrior in her little uniform!!!!☺️)”

Grace turns 2 on March 25, and Bindi will be right there with her, holding her hand. In an interview with PEOPLE in Oct. 2022, the Crikey! It’s The Irwins star said, “I’m incredibly lucky to be her mama, holding her hand as she navigates life until she’s ready to take on the world.” She added that as Grace’s mum, she’ll “always be there for her to lean on whenever she needs me.”

To be surrounded by that much love and support, Grace is one lucky toddler!

