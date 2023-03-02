Christina Aguilera’s Daughter Summer Channels Her Creative Side During Her Mom’s Concert Rehearsal

If the sounds of screaming fans weren’t enough, and all the Grammys didn’t do it, there’s one thing that makes touring “worthwhile” for Christina Aguilera: her family. She recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at her 8-year-old daughter Summer Rain — which, BTW, is the coolest name, ever! — channeling her inner creativity during a concert rehearsal, and it’s such a heartwarming moment.

“It’s moments like these that truly make what I do worthwhile ❤️,” the “Genie In a Bottle” singer wrote on Twitter yesterday. “Making new memories around the world with my family and seeing my daughter capture her experiences in her own creative way has been the greatest reward 🎨✨.”

In her post, she shared a photo of Summer, who she shares with fiancé Matthew Rutler, sprawled out on the floor of an arena, coloring on a sketchbook with markers. She’s dressed in a black t-shirt, tie-dye bucket hat, and Crocs as she works.

“Let me see!” Aguilera says in a video accompanying the post. As she gets closer, Summer opens the book to reveal a drawing. “Mama’s audience and show in Chile,” it reads, along with a colorful stage and fans looking on. Aguilera reads it and laughs, “Yay!”

She also shared a post on Instagram, including one photo showing a map of the world, with her and Summer’s hands holding it. How sweet is that? Another one shows a close-up of Summer’s face, with a yellow star drawn on her cheek and pink glitter tassel in her hair.

On Valentine's Day, Aguilera shared several photos of her, Summer, and Rutler meeting camels in the desert. "Love to love you 💘," she captioned it. Summer definitely seems to be having a ton of fun with her parents on this trip!

Aguilera, who is also mom to Max Liron, 15, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, re-released “Beautiful” in Oct. 2022. She told Too Fab, “This 2022 version explores the song’s message of self-acceptance, self-esteem and personal empowerment for younger generations navigating the impact of social media and technology on their private lives and interactions.”

It seems like she’s raising her kids — and inspiring future generations — in such an empowering way.

