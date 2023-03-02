Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Is in Big Sister Mode with Baby Esti in Adorable New Family Photo

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Is in Big Sister Mode in Family Photo
When it comes to taking care of Baby Esti, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s 6-year-old daughter Luna is a pro! The Cravings star recently shared a family photo all snug on the couch, and her eldest daughter is in full big sister mode.

In the photo on Instagram, Teigen is wearing a black bra and leggings while leaning into her husband, dressed in a pink Gucci sweater. 4-year-old Miles wears a blue tie-dye outfit and leans on his mom, while Luna is dressed in all pink to cuddle with her dad. Esti is wearing a sleep sack and lying sideways across Luna’s lap. She’s just staring at the camera, looking the picture of contentment in her big sister’s arms.

“Next goal – all of us AND all the animals (poodle, frenchie, something I dunno terrier, basset hound, two bunnies and bearded dragon, prob something else by the time this loads),” Teigen joked in her caption.

Baby Esti was born in Jan. 2023. At the time, Legend shared the sweetest photo of his three kids together.

“On Friday, we welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens to our family, and our house is overflowing with love and joy,” the “All Of Me” singer wrote on Instagram. “I’m in awe of Chrissy’s strength and resilience and I’m so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I’m so, so grateful, but that doesn’t seem like a big enough word…”

Last month, Legend revealed that he and Teigen were “worried” about bringing a new baby into the mix. “We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn’t be excited to welcome her home,” he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “But they’ve exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They’re just truly thrilled to be older siblings now.”

It seems like Luna in particular is embracing her baby sister, and it’s so cute to see!

