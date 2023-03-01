Gwen Stefani Shares Rare Photos with Son Apollo on His 9th Birthday Featuring Stepdad Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani’s youngest son is growing up! The “Hollaback Girl” singer shared rare new photos of her 9-year-old son Apollo on his birthday yesterday, including one with her husband Blake Shelton.

“My world is so much bigger with u in it,” Sftefani wrote on Instagram. “Happy birthday, apollo ♥️♥️ i love u so much.”

She also shared a photo/video collage, with the first picture showing a smiling Apollo standing next to his mom and stepdad. His hair is down to his shoulders and he wears a trendy jean jacket with an “Apollo” patch on the chest. The post also includes a selfie of Stefani and her baby boy, a video of her sleeping son, and a video of Apollo as a toddler. He is so cute!

It’s set to “Running” by No Doubt, featuring lead vocals by Stefani. The lyrics say, “Running, running, as fast as we can. Do you think we’ll make it? We’re running. Keep holding my hand. So we don’t get separated.” So sweet!

Fans showed the love in the comments section. “This pic speaks volumes,” one person wrote. “Not just to you as an amazing Mom, but to Blake as well! If this doesn’t make your soul smile you don’t have one!”

Stefani shares Apollo and sons Kingston, 16, and Zuma, 14, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. She got divorced in 2016, and married her The Voice co-star over Fourth of July weekend 2021.

Shelton seems to have a great relationship with his stepsons. He told PEOPLE in Dec. 2022, “Even though I’m a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life.”

“[When they ask], ‘Why isn’t Blake here?’ I take that stuff to heart,” he went on. “I’ve made plenty of money, but you can’t buy time back. I don’t want any regrets.”

“If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that’s our kids,” Shelton PEOPLE. “This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again.”

