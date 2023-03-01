Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Nails Rihanna’s Super Bowl Dance With Her Son & Husband

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance/epic pregnancy announcement was one for the history books, and we still can’t get over how epic it was. To see her was to wish to be her — and you weren’t the only one. Professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd loved RiRi’s performance as much as we did, so she decided to recreate it, baby bump and all!

“We just couldn’t help it! Shai stole the show and @petamurgatroyd lived her best life!” Murgatroyd husband (and fellow dancer!) Maksim Chmerkovskiy captioned a video on Instagram. In it, he and their 6-year-old son Shai are dressed in white hoodies, sweats, and black glasses as they perform an awesome background dance in their living room. A pregnant Murgatroyd wears Rihanna’s iconic all-red ‘fit as she moves her body.

In the video, the Dancing With the Stars alum lip synchs as she shakes her booty and moves her baby bump. Shai and Chmerkovskiy are tearing up the dance floor with their amazing breakdancing moves. At the very end, Chmerkovskiy slides Shai off the stage as Murgatroyd continues to sing. It is too cute!

Apparently, Chmerkovskiy is a huge Rihanna fan. In the caption, Murgatroyd wrote, “By the way, if you REALLY know @maksimc you know that @badgalriri [has] been his secret crush since ‘Umbrella,’” she wrote, adding that they even played a favorite Rihanna song at their wedding.

“Superb show you guys, made my day ❤️,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Omg. I’m sure you laughed a lot. Fun family times 😂.”

In Jan. 2023, Murgatroyd revealed that she was pregnant again after three miscarriages. “All natural, it happened,” she told PEOPLE. “I didn’t even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through Dancing with the Stars with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn’t want to test for weeks.” Related story Rihanna Sent the Sweetest Instagram DM to Her ASL Interpreter Justina Miles After That Incredible Super Bowl Performance

She went on, “I think it was the fastest positive I’ve ever seen in my life. It just came up super quick and I was just shocked. It’s been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn’t like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, ‘Oh my God, I’m pregnant. Yay!’ It was more like a, ‘Okay, well let’s see what happens because I’ve been through this four other times, and it hasn’t worked.’ So I was very skeptical. I didn’t even tell Maks for a while.”

It’s been an emotional journey to get pregnant, but now Murgatroyd and her family seem to simply be enjoying the ride.

