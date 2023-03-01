Madonna’s Reportedly Met Her New Boyfriend Through One of Her Son’s Low-Key Hobbies

Step aside men, Madonna may already be off the market again! In exclusive pictures obtained by DailyMail, you can see Madonna and a new man named Josh Popper engaging in some playful PDA, with Madonna pressing her lips against Popper’s shoulder and squeezing his arm as he smiles for the camera.

Popper is reportedly a 29-year-old boxer based in New York City, and the two apparently met because he is Madonna’s son’s boxing coach!

Due to the strained relationship Madonna has with her eldest son Rocco, it’s widely believed Popper is her son David’s coach (which makes perfect sense considering they were previously seen together on a mother-son date at the WBA World Lightweight Championship in 2022, per Sports Keeda!)

Along with being a lifelong athlete, Popper was previously selling life insurance and even appeared on the latest season of the Summer House. Whether this is friendship, a fling, or something more, you can’t deny he’s just as multi-faceted as his rumored GF, and that their meet-cute is pretty darn cute.

In case you missed it, the Four Rooms star and her now ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, broke up sometime in Feb. 2023. Despite their 40+ year age gap, the two seemed to be happy with their low-key relationship. Before Darnell, Madonna was dating Ahlamalik Williams, Kevin Sampaio, and more. Before that, she was married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008.

Madonna has six children — Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 10. While Madonna keeps a lot of her younger kids out of the spotlight compared to her eldest, it’s nice to know the little details about the superstar’s kids.

