Kim Kardashian Shares the Ups & Downs of Co-Sleeping With Kids in Hilarious Post with Son Saint

Cuddling with your kids is so special…at first. There’s just something about sleeping kids that is so angelic and sweet, until they inevitably kick you or elbow you or steal your pillow or sneeze on you. #MomLife, am I right? Kim Kardashian chronicled her latest co-sleeping adventure with her 7-year-old son Saint, and it’s so relatable.

“Is there really anything better in this life?” the SKIMS founder wrote on her Instagram Story last night. She shares a selfie from her bed, with Saint sleeping peacefully near her shoulder. As your babies grow older, you learn to appreciate the snuggles even more, making this moment even sweeter.

In the next photo, Kardashian zoomed in on her son. “This face,” she wrote, along with a close-up of the snoozing little cutie.

But, like any parent who has shared a bed with a kid, things quickly took a turn. “Forget it,” The Kardashians star wrote in another update. “He just punched me in the eye in his sleep and rolled over!”

“Not as cute as I thought!” she added.

Why is this so true, though? Not to be the bad guy, but sharing a bed with kids is awful — and I'm so glad we're finally admitting it! Taking a nap with your kids is great and staying close by when they're sick is great, but bed-sharing with a kid just for the fun of it is, well, not fun. No matter how cute they are!

Although it may not always be a restful sleep, Kardashian does seem to enjoy sharing a bed with Saint and her other kids, North, 9, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, who she shares with ex Kanye West.

“❤️ nothing better than these snuggles ❤️,” she wrote on an Instagram post in Nov. 2022. In it, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm are snuggled up in her bed. So precious!

