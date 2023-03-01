Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Serena Williams Shares the Cutest Family Photo Dressed for the Derby & Olympia Is a Little Princess

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Serena Williams arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Plus Icon
Serena Williams Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
Olympia Ohanian Jr, and Serena Williams arrives at the premiere of "King Richard" during the American Film Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Hilary Duff arrives at the Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Celebrity Moms Who Love Twinning With Their Mini-Me 14 Images

Spring is on the horizon, and Serena Williams is celebrating by posting a brand-new family photo dressed up for the derby! The actual Kentucky Derby is still a few months away, but the tennis legend, her husband Alexis Ohanian, and their 5-year-old daughter Olympia got all dressed up in their best pastel colors to celebrate Justus Bobbitt and Brandon Salters’ wedding.

“A day at the derby for J & B 💘,” Williams wrote on Instagram today, referring to the wedding for her niece Bobbitt and new husband, which was featured in Vogue Weddings and photographed by Judith Rae. “We all had too much fun!”

In the photo, Williams looks stunning in blue with a blue fascinator on her head and a white corsage on her wrist. Ohanian is wearing a grey suit with a lavender bowtie, holding a straw hat in one hand. But Olympia steals the show. She looks like a princess in a light pink tulle dress, complete with a fascinator pinned to the side of her head and little ballet slippers. She even poses and smiles like a queen. See the photo HERE.

“Olympia is too precious 😭,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Ms. Olympia hat!! 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️”

According to Vogue, the Derby Day-themed wedding took place on Jupiter Island. Olympia served as a flower girl, and her aunt Venus Williams was also in attendance.

“I can still feel the energy,” Bobbit told Vogue about her wedding that took place on Nov. 5, 2022. “It was the best day of my life, and I am so grateful to my family for giving me the wedding of my dreams. My heart is so full.” 

Olympia is growing up so fast! She takes horse-back riding lessons (and may even own her own tiny horse!), is full of confidence and grace, has an entire kids’ book about the adventures of her favorite doll, and is a little fashion queen. Now she is our outfit inspiration for spring. What a sweetie!

Before you go, check out these celebrity kiddos who love sports.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad