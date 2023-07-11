This Celeb-Approved High Chair Is 25% Off on Amazon Prime Day & It’s a Genius Space-Saver

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

High chairs are a top baby registry essential, but there is rarely anything exciting about them. I mean, they are a chair, and they are high. *End of a not-so-cool story.* So our jaws absolutely dropped when we saw the high chair Mandy Moore uses with her 2-year-old son August.

The singer shared a video in March that showed “Gus” eating at the table. And when we say “at the table,” we don’t mean rolled next to the table. We mean at the table in a hook-on high chair. Simply twist the chair’s clamps onto the edge of the table and then slide your little eater into their seat. Genius! Plus, it collapses and fits inside a handy travel bag, so it’s easy to take to a restaurant or Grandma’s house.

Don’t believe us or Mandy Moore? (We know she was mean in Princess Diaries, but we swear she is a super sweet mama)! Believe the more than 6 thousand Amazon reviewers who gave this high chair 5 stars.

It clips onto most tables or island counters up to 4.72 inches thick and then easily collapses to save space in your home or to take on the go. It weighs less than four pounds and yet it can safely support babies up to 37 pounds (typically 6-36 months old) plus any lightweight mealtime essentials that can fit in the back pocket (we’re looking at you, wipes!).

“Perfect for everywhere,” one happy Amazon shopper said. “Our son loves this seat. Quick and easy to use. Seat area comes apart to wash. [Our son] also loves eating at the table with us as well. We have purchased 2 so far.”

“I love this chair it is definitely one of the most used baby items,” another said.

“I love it I use it nonstop,” yet another said.

