Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves Share Rare Look Into Home Life With Their Sons

Matthew McConaughey is taking on a new role in the home: hairdresser! His wife Camila Alves McConaughey shared a rare new photo of Matthew with their sons Levi, 14, and Livingston, 10, and we are seriously impressed with their choice of bonding activity.

“Then this happened…💚💛💚💛💚,” the Brazilian model wrote on Instagram. She shared a photo of the Dallas Buyers Club star set up in the bathroom to cut his youngest son’s hair.

Livingston is sitting on a bench with a hairdresser’s cape wrapped around his shoulders. He looks a little nervous as his dad takes scissors to his light brown locks. His older brother looks on, as his dad focuses. It’s such a casual peek into their home life, and one that makes the private couple — who also share 13-year-old daughter Vida — seem just like anyone else!

People were quick to tease Matthew. “Oh noooo! Not the dreaded ‘dad haircut’!!!! 😂” one person wrote. Another said, “Why o why – Matthew has many talents – but I guess haircuts isn’t one of them 🙂.”

“Not bad but don’t quit your day job! 😳😂😳😂” someone else quipped.

It’s nice to see even celebrities aren’t perfect at everything — but that didn’t stop him from trying! Sometimes its just easier to trim your kids’ hair at home.

The McConaugheys do seem to enjoy the simple life. Back in January, Camila shared the simple way Livingston wanted to celebrate his 10th birthday. “Nothing fancy … just us … All [Livingston] wanted to do is go to Altitude the trampoline place in Austin and an ice cream cake!” she wrote on Instagram.

She added, “May your heart my son keep it’s simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!! You challenge me and teach me daily for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!”

Before you go, check out these hot, famous dads.

