Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Exhausting Look at One Month Postpartum & Tired Mamas Can Relate

After being a mom for a month, Heather Rae El Moussa has come to a sinking realization: being a mom is exhausting! The Selling Sunset alum shares son Tristan with husband Tarek El Moussa. She posted a one-month postpartum update today, and, yup — we can definitely relate.

“I’m as tired as I look,” Heather Rae wrote on her Instagram Story today. Her makeup-free face looks exhausted as she leans her head on her hand. The new mom is wearing a robe as she looks into the camera.

“Sleep with a newborn isn’t sleep…” she added. “It’s checking them every few minutes, every noise, every movement…” Basically, even when they’re sleeping, you’re still not sleeping. Poor mama!

As someone who has gone through the newborn phase three times — as well as countless nights with sick kids, teething babies, and bad dreams — I can confirm that mom life is exhausting. It never completely goes away, but it does get so much better once you’re past that initial newborn hurdle. Hang in there, Heather Rae!

The Flipping El Moussas star also shared a look at her baby boy today, and he is as cute as ever.

"Hi guys I'm one month Old today!!!!" Heather Rae wrote on her Instagram Story today. Tristan is wearing a super soft gray sleeper outfit and resting in a newborn lounger with a sound machine near his head. His eyes are wide awake, giving a clue as to why Heather Rae is so tired right now. He's absolutely adorable, and the spitting image of his dad.

Last week, she shared a photo on Instagram of her and her baby boy soaking up some sunshine on the patio.

“Have been in mama hibernation mode for the past couple weeks but soaking up some fresh air today with my lovey🤍🤍,” she wrote.

She also shared some of her breastfeeding struggles. “Tristan had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice which were all caught very early on thanks to my incredible lactation specialist and @tonguetietribe, they’re literally baby fairies 🧚‍♀️,” she wrote. She added that these issues “made it very hard for him to latch & suck and it made it so that he was burning a lot of calories because it was so hard for him to eat so his weight was dropping.”

His tongue tie was fixed, and he’s a pro at the left side, but Heather Rae shared, “we’re still working on the right side using non-traditional positions.”

“Even with all this going on, I genuinely love breastfeeding,” she added. “I love the skin to skin connection and think it’s such a beautiful bonding experience. It might be hard and challenging at the moment but it is such a special experience that I get to share with our baby boy and we’re working together to make it easier like we’re a little team 🤍🍼.”

No wonder she’s so tired! Here’s hoping Heather Rae (and all of us exhausted mamas!) get a much-needed nap today.

