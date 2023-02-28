Khloé Kardashian Shares Her Mom Hack for Fitting in a Workout with Two Little Kids: ‘I’m So Tired Today’

I regret to inform you that waking up before your kids is a beautiful way to start your day. I’m all about hitting snooze to savor those few extra minutes of morning sleep, but there’s just something about getting up before your little terrors — er, children — and taking a little time to yourself before rushing into mom duty, work, and everything else on your ever-growing to-do list. Khloé Kardashian seems to feel the same way. She just shared her mom hack for getting a workout in, and if you’re in a committed relationship with your bed, you might want to stop reading now.

The Good American founder shared a video on her Instagram Story today of her Keurig pouring coffee in an adorably hand-painted cup that reads “True” after her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson. Kardashian, who also shares a son with Tristan Thompson, put a timestamp of 5:10 a.m. on the video.

She wrote, “Ever since school has started, I feel like it is forever ground hogs day.”

So relatable! Waking up, getting the kids dressed, lunches packed, and delivered to school — it’s the same thing every day and it’s exhausting. Coffee is a necessity, for sure. After caffeinating, Kardashian takes the time to fit a quick workout in.

“This is how I do my rowing,” The Kardashians star said in the next video. She’s sitting on a rowing machine with a monitor propped up in front of her. “And, what time is it? 5:50? I don’t know. I watch the baby monitors and I do my hydro rowing.”

"I'm so tired today," she adds with a laugh.

I feel this on a deep level. While I don’t have an amazing home gym where I can sneak away to while my babies sleep, I still like to fit in a home workout before my kids wake up. But it’s just so hard to wake up that early and get it done, so I can definitely sympathize with Kardashian. Working out while they are awake brings its own set of challenges, so if I can wake up first, I do. But I never thought about having a cup of coffee first — that could be a total game changer!

Kardashian seems to be focusing on her fitness routine lately. Over the weekend, she shared a selfie from the gym on Instagram.

“Happy Sunday 🤍,” she wrote, as she wears a low-cut white tank top, a cross necklace, and a crystal necklace in front of a rack of weights.

In that photo, she revealed that she had a cancerous tumor recently removed from her face. “I had a tumor removed from my face, but I’m totally OK. Thank you for asking,” she told a fan.

Kardashian is a busy mom, but she is prioritizing herself. What an inspiration!

