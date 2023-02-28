Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

Prince George Might Have a Bigger Role Than His Siblings Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis in King Charles’ Coronation

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: (L-R) Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Plus Icon
Prince George Might Have a Small Role in King Charles' Coronation
As King Charles III gears up for his coronation on May 6, many things have to be taken into consideration — potential BBC strike and drama over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance, to name a couple. But one exciting thing about the big day? Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son Prince George might get to play a part in the ceremony!

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly “mulling over” giving the 9-year-old a bigger role in the coronation than his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. An insider told The Telegraph, per Daily Mail, that they are thinking about what would be the best plan of action for their son given the “attention he will inevitably get at an event covered by media across the world.”

As for the youngest two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to be spectators at the coronation. This is no surprise, given the huge attention Prince Louis’s antics racked up at the Platinum Jubilee last summer. But it is super exciting for Prince George to get a chance to take part in such a monumentous day, especially as one day he will have his own coronation to attend when he inherits the throne.

King Charles was 4 years old when his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, ascended to the throne. He was seated in the royal box at Westminster Abbey by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, and Princess Margaret, to watch the proceedings. In photos from the event, which took place in 1953, a young Charles looks extremely bored with his head resting on his hand as he watched the coronation.

Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother and Prince Charles with Princess Margaret Rose (1930 - 2002) in the royal box at Westminster Abbey watching the Coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother and Prince Charles with Princess Margaret Rose (1930 – 2002) in the royal box at Westminster Abbey watching the Coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Getty Images

In a recent interview on Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential, royal expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop told host Jo Elvin that Prince William and Prince George will be highlighted at the coronation. “[They] want to keep it focused on that line of succession,” she said. “So we’re going to see a lot of camera shots of Charles, of William, of George.”

We can’t wait to see the future royal take part in this formal event! Hopefully Prince George will look a little more lively than King Charles did at his own mother’s coronation. Considering how long these events are, chances are he’s going to get at least a tiny bit restless, too. He is still a kid, after all!

