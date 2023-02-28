Keke Palmer Welcomes a Baby Boy: ‘We Became Each Other’s Someone & Made a Someone’

Keke Palmer is a mom! The True Jackson, VP alum welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and in true Keke style, wrote a hilarious post to announce the birth of her firstborn, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson.

“Hey Son!!!!” Palmer wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of photos with hilarious (and sweet!) captions. “Only 48hrs of being parents! 😳” the first one was captioned, featuring a frazzled-looking selfie of her and Jackson in the car. They already look tired, which is so relatable.

The Nope star got a little sentimental in her second caption, writing, “Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, ‘Someone’ by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆” Aww, so adorable! That caption was accompanied by a video of her singing the song from the car on the way home from the hospital.

We finally get to see baby Leo in slide 3! “The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purr,” she wrote. In the short clip, she’s lying in the hospital bed as Darius rocks his son. They are watching a video of Rolling Ray, a rapper and Internet personality who became famous after appearing on MTV Catfish: Trolls.

In photo number four, Palmer wrote a joking caption on a sweet photo. In it, her and Leo are spending skin-to-skin time with Darius leaning over to hug the two. Baby Leo’s face is turned toward his mom, and she wrote, “’I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.’ Hahaha.”

In photo number four, Palmer wrote a joking caption on a sweet photo. In it, her and Leo are spending skin-to-skin time with Darius leaning over to hug the two. Baby Leo's face is turned toward his mom, and she wrote, "'I'm not hiding the world from my son, I'm hiding my son from the world.' Hahaha."

She seems to be referring to a celebrity trend of not revealing a newborn baby's face after birth. But in the next photo, she shares that she was just kidding. "I'm just playing, my baby face is on this slide," she wrote alongside the cutest photo of her baby boy. He's got long brown hair and is sound asleep snuggling a little elephant toy. Absolutely adorable!

“And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭,” she wrote over the last picture, where Leo is still asleep, this time with a warm hat on his head.

Palmer added, “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

According to NamesList, Leodis means “one who is carefree.” That seems fitting for someone born to the carefree Palmer! Little Leodis shares his name with football player Leodis McKelvin, and the first North American Boxing Federation heavyweight champion Leotis Martin.

Earlier this month, she hinted on her Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast that her baby would have a “nice natural” name. “We’re not saying the name, but the name for us — it gives American. It gives Black American storyline,” Palmer said, per PEOPLE. She added, “We want it to just be like — we’re not going for anything too unique. It’s not about to be Stone and Sand. It’s just like a nice natural [name].”

The comments were filled with congrats for the family of 3. “Congrats Keke❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote Quinta Brunson.

“So precious!!!!” wrote Halle Bailey. Big Sean commented, “Big Congrats!!! Welcome to the club 🤲🏾✨.”

“Congratulations!!!! Beautiful baby❤️❤️,” wrote Viola Davis. Lupita Nyong’o wrote, “So happy for you!”

Kyla Pratt said, “Congratulations!!!! Welcome to the best hood! 💋💋💋❤️❤️❤️”

“Hey Leo! You are too cute!!!! Congrats mom and dad!!” wrote Ashley Graham.

Congratulations on the birth of your beautiful baby boy, Palmer and Jackson!

