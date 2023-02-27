Pink Gets Emotional About How She’s Nurtured a ‘Great Relationship’ With Her Kids: ‘We Have Open Conversations About Life’

Pink is getting vulnerable about how she’s navigated raising and nurturing her kids, and her heartfelt parenting advice is both touching and insightful.

During Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the singer sat down with Drew Barrymore for a refreshingly open discussion about parenthood. Barrymore, who famously had a chaotic childhood, asked Pink, “What can I tell myself when I’m afraid my kids will do some of the stuff I did?”

“That Xanax is available?” the “Trustfall” singer joked before adding, “I mean, we made it! Why did we make it; we made terrible decisions!” Setting jokes aside, Pink continued, “The kids, they’re gonna be alright. They can borrow some of our knowledge; they’re gonna buy their own.”

“We have open conversations about life, and I’m trying to walk that line,” she explained. “Like, I want you to have a childhood; I want to preserve some of your innocence, but I also know that you need to be prepared for the world we live in. And not to be a Debby Downer, but these kids are having active shooter drills in school; like this is the world we live in. They need to be prepared.” Taking a deep breath, the Grammy Award-winning artist said, “So we go to Disneyland, we eat ice cream, and we talk about our feelings.”

“I think I have tremendous fears of my kids ever going through anything I went through,” Barrymore shared, asking Pink for advice on how to parent kids to ensure that doesn’t happen. “I don’t know! I have a tote bag that says ‘I literally have no idea what I’m doing,’ and I wear it to preschool drop-off!” the singer exclaimed.

"The problem with us is we want to get it right so bad because we know what it feels like to be the kid where it didn't go right," Pink said. "None of us know anything about what we're doing — I don't know if any of this is going to work; I don't know what's going to happen in 10 years."

She continued, "I was afraid to be a mom, to be honest, because of the relationship I had with my mom and my life and my genes, maybe — I don't know if this stuff is genetic."

She continued, “I was afraid to be a mom, to be honest, because of the relationship I had with my mom and my life and my genes, maybe — I don’t know if this stuff is genetic.”

“I don’t know most of the time what’s going to happen the next day, but I plan ahead a lot, and I get to take them through the world, and I have a really good support system,” the “What About Us” singer explained. She continued, “They’re also awesome travelers; they’re good kids. If it didn’t work for them, we wouldn’t be able to do it. I’m so lucky to be able to take them on tour.”

While she feels immensely grateful that she is able to travel the world with her kids while she works, Pink also explained that no job will ever be more important than her role as a mom.

“Willow and I talk about almost everything; we have a great relationship,” she shared. “I told her, I said, ‘I know you have things you want to do, and also this isn’t just my job. I worked really hard for this. There’s a handful of people that get to do this, and I’m good at it and I care about it very much, and I think in a small way I help people, I hope. But that doesn’t mean it means more than your childhood or what you mean to me. I’ll walk away tomorrow; if that’s what you want, I’ll walk away tomorrow.'”

Barrymore expressed how much motherhood means to her as well, adding, “I think it’s the most healing, wonderful thing I’ve ever gotten to do with my life.” Excuse us while we sniffle and dab our eyes — we think you just might be doing the same.

