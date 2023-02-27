Olivia Wilde Labels Herself a ‘Humiliating Soccer Mom’ & Every Other Parent on the Pitch Can Sheepishly Relate

Olivia Wilde is always cheering on her kids — perhaps just a little more than they’d like.

The director and actress took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share a photo of herself looking super enthusiastic, to what she hilariously considers a “humiliating” degree.

In the photo, Wilde — mom to son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6 — donned a navy hoodie, red sweatpants, yellow Adidas sneakers, a navy baseball cap, and black sunglasses on the soccer pitch in support of her kids. Captured through a bit of fencing, the proud mom is attentively bent forward with a huge smile on her face as she takes in the action unfolding in front of her.

“Humiliating soccer mom won’t leave the field and cheers every time you move,” the Don’t Worry Darling director sheepishly captioned the Story.

Olivia Wilde/Instagram.

While she occasionally shares glimpses of her life as a mom, Wilde very rarely shares photos or videos of her kids in an effort to honor their right to privacy. Neglecting to share their likeness on her own social media is easy for her to adhere to, but when it comes to paparazzi and the public, the situation gets a bit hairier.

During a 2022 interview with Elle, the Babylon actress explained, “If I’m photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me. The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother.” She continued, “You know why you don’t see me with my kids? Because I don’t let them get photographed. Do you know the lengths that I go to to protect my kids from being seen by you?”

Wilde shares both children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.