Proud New Dad Shemar Moore Gave Fans a Rare Glimpse Into How He Goofs Off With His Daughter & Fans Can’t Stop Laughing

Spending time with a newborn baby is so sweet. But it can get a little monotonous — endless diaper changes, spit-ups, and even snuggles can get a little boring sometimes. But Shemar Moore is making it fun with his 1-month-old baby, and the video is hilarious. The S.W.A.T. star shared a rare sneak peek into life with his daughter Frankie, who he shares with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon, and it’s so funny.

“Wait for it….. Shiiiiiiit!!! Frankie MF Moore 🤩🥰😂😂😂😂😂😂😂❤️,” he wrote on Instagram yesterday. His baby girl is sound asleep in the video, looking all snuggly in pink pajamas. Moore is lying on his back on the bed, holding his daughter up and making her talk for the camera.

“Get that pout on. That’s what your mama be doing. Look at you,” he coos to his baby girl, whose lips are pursed. He wiggles her around for the camera making her dance.

“What’s up, boys? You like what you see? Well, I’m gone,” he quips then turns her away from the camera. Later, he says, “You like what you see? I bet you do. But my daddy right there will f— you up” as Dizon laughs in the background.

“So, I’m just gonna look like this for no reason ’cause that’s the way my mama and daddy made me,” he continued. Right then, the baby girl moved her arms to her hips, making her parents laugh. “Oh, she just flexed on ‘em. Wow, all right!”

Although some people came in the comments to judge (because of course), many were totally supportive.

“If you didn’t play with your sleeping baby like this, are you even a parent? 😂😂😂😂” someone else said, and it’s so true. Making your baby talk is hilarious, I don’t care what the haters say.

“She’s like 😤 ‘Sir… I’m trying to sleep….keep playing and we all gon be up tonight’ lol” one person joked. Another wrote, “He been waiting for that baby his WHOLE LIFE. trust me he wants her UP😂”

“Fatherhood is definitely the piece missing in your life! Frankie you are a lucky babygirl!” another said.

The Criminal Minds actor announced the birth of his baby girl on Jan. 25, sharing that she was “Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!!” He added, “I’m a Girl Daddy!!!! HOLY SHIT!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!!” he added.

Moore shared a photo of himself “just chillin” with Frankie on Feb. 9, with her eyes open on his chest. He looks totally relaxed in dad mode. “Daddy n Frankie… My New Partner in Crime 🤩🥰,” he captioned the post.

These two already have such a sweet relationship, and Frankie is barely one month old. We can’t wait to see their bond grow as she gets older!

