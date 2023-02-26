Meghan Trainor Is Halfway Through Her Pregnancy — & She Shows Off Her Bump in a Sparkly Teal Ensemble

Meghan Trainor has reached the halfway mark in her pregnancy — yay! But this exciting milestone comes with an array of not-so-great symptoms, which she opens up about in a new Instagram post today.

“20 week pregnancy update,” the “Made You Look” singer wrote, adding that she has “Crazy round ligament pain.” If you’ve never experienced it before (lucky you!), round ligament pain is when the ligaments supporting your growing uterus stretch, which feels like sharp shooting pains. Just another one of the joys of pregnancy!

She also shared that she is performing on Australian Idol tomorrow night, where she is currently a guest judge. But with the round ligament pain and another problem — being “Constipated af 😘💙” — she asked fans to wish her luck. It’s definitely not easy to carry on your normal life (especially if your normal life is performing in front of thousands of fans) while pregnant. But without her update, you wouldn’t even be able to tell she’s going through it right now because she looks stunning.

The “All About The Bass” singer shared new bump photos, and she is glowing. Trainor wears a teal ensemble covered in sequins. The low-cut blazer is buttoned over her growing bump and her loose-fitting pants sparkle all the way down. She completes the look with teal heels (impressive!), and her long blonde hair half up in two buns on top of her head.

“You got this mama! 🔥❤️” one person commented.

"You got this Queen!!!Looking gorgeous as always! Love you! ❤️👏😍" someone else said.

Others offered tips to help, although it should be worth noting: always consult with your medical provider before trying any of these while pregnant. “1 slide melon, 200ml coconut water, 2 leaves of mint, everything in the blender, drink it all. Helped me a lot!” one person said.

“McDonald’s caramel frappes were the only thing that helped me poo😂 one a day kept the constipation at bay,” another commented.

Someone else suggested “Spatone, liquid iron!!” They explained, “I had to take iron during pregnancy and the tablets made me so blocked and so uncomfortable! But liquid iron was absolutely brilliant and gentler for the tummy x.”

“I was an OB nurse, ask your doctor about taking magnesium for constipation!” another person wrote. “Everyone is normally deficient of magnesium and no harm to baby! Also look into kinesio tape for pregnancy, works so much better than belly bands!”

Trainor is also mom to 2-year-old son Riley, who she shares with husband Daryl Sabara. She posted a super cute picture of him on her Instagram Story today, playing with a rocket toy by a rocket tent. “Riley loves his rockets 🚀,” she captioned the cute photo.

She revealed her pregnancy with baby number 2 on The Today Show last month. “I’m pregnant. We did it!” she said.

In an interview with PEOPLE, she revealed, “I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there — I want four kids!”

