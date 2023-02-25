Bindi Irwin’s Brother Robert Shares Cute Throwback Photos of Grace Warrior — & She’s Gotten So Big!

Like Bindi Irwin, her daughter Grace Warrior has grown up on camera. We’ve watched her adorable milestones over the last 23 months, bringing joy to our feed every time. Yet, when Bindi’s brother Robert Irwin shared throwback pictures of the toddler yesterday, it was a little shocking to see how much she’s grown!

“A little flashback to finding seashells with baby grace,” the wildlife photographer captioned the post on Instagram. “It’s wonderful to watch her grow ❤️.”

In the first photo, Robert sits crisscross on the beach with Grace tucked neatly in his arm. She’s wearing an adorable pink sweater as she gazes at a seashell her uncle is holding up to her. In the next, she found her own seashell. She’s looking at it in amazement as Robert smiles on by her. She looks so little in the pictures with her soft baby face and hair that barely reaches her ears.

“I’m feeling emotional and I’m not even related to her 😭😭😭💛💛💛 she’s so precious 💛,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “And it happens SO fast. 🥰”

Robert and Grace have such a sweet relationship. Earlier this month, he shared a picture of his and Grace's hands on a guitar. "Little Grace the future musician… love our guitar sessions ❤️☺️," he captioned the cute snap.

And in January, he shared a family photo with Grace, her parents Bindi and Chandler Powell, her grandma Terri Irwin, and him near a puddle. Grace looks so much older in this one! She’s embracing her wild side, and you can tell she’s been playing in the water as her clothes are soaking wet. “My favourite days ❤️,” Robert captioned it.

To commemorate the end of an amazing 2022, Robert put together a cute video of baby Grace moments. “I had so much fun putting this little highlight reel together for @bindisueirwin and @chandlerpowell,” the Crikey! It’s The Irwins star wrote on Instagram. “It has been amazing to watch Grace grow this year, I’m so lucky to be her uncle ❤️.”

Grace is lucky to have Robert has a caring — and fun — uncle!

