Nick Cannon Describes Scheduling Time for His 12 Kids as ‘Energy Management’ & It Makes a Strange Kind of Sense

With a staggering 12 kids to provide for, Nick Cannon is one busy guy. I can’t even imagine what his Google calendar looks like — yikes! He recently opened up about how he schedules time for all those little ones, and weirdly, we can actually relate.

“Everybody thinks it’s time management. It’s energy management,” the Wild ‘n Out host told Entertainment Tonight yesterday. But what exactly does “energy management” mean?

“[Because] once we’re all aligned, the flow is a lot easier,” he explains. “If there’s any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there that’s what messes up the scheduling. As long as we’re all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling.”

Nick Cannon reveals his share of child support to financially provide for his 11 children. https://t.co/NXaP0TG6FF — SheKnows (@SheKnows) November 14, 2022

I actually see his point. In co-parenting, it doesn’t matter if you have one kid with one person or a dozen kids with six — scheduling is going to be a challenge. But the important thing is that you as the parents are willing to put in the work, sacrifice, and energy to take care of your kids day in and day out. And Cannon has that in spades.

As a reminder, the Masked Singer host shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan “Roc” with Mariah Carey; 5-month-old Rise, 2-year-old Powerful, and 6-year-old Golden, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa; 2-month-old Halo and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; and 5-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

It’s a lot. But he’s also possibly open to more kids. “God decides when we’re done,” he told ET. “But I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.” Related story Mariah Carey's Son Roc Joined Her in a Rare TikTok Appearance

Congratulations Nick Cannon who is officially a dad to 12 children. https://t.co/2S0yg4Oq3i — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 29, 2022

This isn’t the first time he’s teased having more kids. On New Year’s Eve Live in Times Square on Dec. 31, 2022, host Andy Cohen asked Cannon what his “endgame” is with kids, and he replied, “Clearly, I don’t have a plan.”

“Honestly man, it’s just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have, and I embrace it,” he added. “I love it, and I don’t have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump.”

In his interview with ET, the comedian also shared that he’s thankful for how he’ll be able to bless his kids as they grow up. “It’s a blessing, man, like, hopefully because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up],” he told the outlet. “If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it’s a thing where we have the capability.”

“Let’s start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true,” he added. If he has the energy for that, good for him!

