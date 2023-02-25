Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Son Bronze Looks So Chill in His Car Seat

Patrick Mahomes’ son Bronze is going places — but that doesn’t mean he has to be happy about it. Brittany Mahomes shared a new photo of their 2-month-old baby boy in the car seat, and he is the definition of chill.

Brittany posted a picture to her Instagram Story of Bronze yesterday. He’s wearing a gorgeous tan-and-cream checkered outfit with an olive green beanie over his head. His big blue eyes are open wide as he looks at the camera with what looks like one eyebrow raised. Bronze is totally unbothered as his parents get ready to go somewhere, and it’s so adorable.

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ won the Super Bowl earlier this month, Patrick and Brittany shared the first look at baby Bronze’s face. The quarterback took his family to Disneyland, where they posed in front of the castle with Bronze and their 2-year-old daughter Sterling.

“Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️” they captioned the photo.

Earlier this week, Brittany posted stunning family photos, with everyone dressed in shades of neutral. “Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎,” she captioned it. She also shared photos of Bronze helping his big sister Sterling celebrate her second birthday. In one picture, he stares open-mouthed in the distance while the family poses in front of a huge wall of pink balloons.

Bronze was born on Nov. 28, 2022. His parents shared a picture of his legs on a "Mahomes" blanket, giving the details of his birth. "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽" they wrote on a joint post, adding that he was 7 pounds, 8 ounces at birth.

Whether he’s wearing team colors to support his dad or just relaxing in the car, Bronze is such a little cutie pie!

