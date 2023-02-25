Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Son Bronze Looks So Chill in His Car Seat

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: In this handout image provided by Disney, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittney Mahomes pose with their children, Sterling, 1, and Bronze, 11 weeks old, in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park on February 13, 2023, in Anaheim, California. Mahomes visited the Disneyland Resort during the Disney100 Celebration less than 24 hours after the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. (Photo by Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images) Plus Icon
Bronze Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Mahomes. Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 27: Paris Jackson attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. 27 Mar 2022 Pictured: Natalia Bryant. Photo credit: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA843256_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
©2011 RAMEY PHOTO 310-828-3445 Oct 16, 2011: LA Galaxy v CHIVAS USA at The Home Depot Center, Carson, CA. David Beckham and his kids leave the stadium after the game. Galaxy won 1-0. USA. PR (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR25641_64.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Skyscraper premiere in New York. 10 Jul 2018 Pictured: Simone Johnson and Dwayne Johnson attend the premiere of Skyscraper at AMC Loews Lincoln Center. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA250842_071.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tiger Woods and Son Charlie play in Orlando, US - 20 Dec 2020. 20 Dec 2020 Pictured: Tiger Woods. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA722202_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Celebrity Kids Who Love Sports 10 Images

Patrick Mahomes’ son Bronze is going places — but that doesn’t mean he has to be happy about it. Brittany Mahomes shared a new photo of their 2-month-old baby boy in the car seat, and he is the definition of chill.

Brittany posted a picture to her Instagram Story of Bronze yesterday. He’s wearing a gorgeous tan-and-cream checkered outfit with an olive green beanie over his head. His big blue eyes are open wide as he looks at the camera with what looks like one eyebrow raised. Bronze is totally unbothered as his parents get ready to go somewhere, and it’s so adorable.  

Bronze Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ won the Super Bowl earlier this month, Patrick and Brittany shared the first look at baby Bronze’s face. The quarterback took his family to Disneyland, where they posed in front of the castle with Bronze and their 2-year-old daughter Sterling.

“Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️” they captioned the photo.

Earlier this week, Brittany posted stunning family photos, with everyone dressed in shades of neutral. “Thanking God everyday for these 3🤎,” she captioned it. She also shared photos of Bronze helping his big sister Sterling celebrate her second birthday. In one picture, he stares open-mouthed in the distance while the family poses in front of a huge wall of pink balloons.

Bronze was born on Nov. 28, 2022. His parents shared a picture of his legs on a “Mahomes” blanket, giving the details of his birth. “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽” they wrote on a joint post, adding that he was 7 pounds, 8 ounces at birth.

Whether he’s wearing team colors to support his dad or just relaxing in the car, Bronze is such a little cutie pie!

Before you go, check out these celebrity kiddos who love cheering on their NFL dads.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad