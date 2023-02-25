Parents Claim This $13 Moisturizing Cream With Over 34,000 Reviews ‘Cured’ Their ‘Baby’s Severe Eczema’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Parenthood is already overwhelming enough, but the stress of buying the right products for your baby just takes it to a whole new level. There are always so many voices divulging their opinions on what to stock up on, purchase, add to your wishlist and more. Thankfully, we found a moisturizer that parents (yes, real life parents!) are fawning over as the “cure” to their baby’s eczema — and it’s on Amazon right now for just $13.

Vanicream Moisturizing Cream might just be the most sensitive, healing moisturizer you’ve ever used. This cream hydrates and restores skin to maintain a normal moisture level for relief from irritated, cracking or itchy skin. The dermatologist-tested moisturizer is designed with every member of your family in mind. It’s completely free of dyes, fragrance, masking fragrance, lanolin, Parabens and formaldehyde releasers. Plus, it won’t clog your pores. That all sounds great, but does it really work? Well, just keep reading.

Image: Vanicream via Amazon

Parents are so pleased with this gentle moisturizer, and one shopper even said it “cured” their “baby’s eczema!” Don’t believe us? Just read what else they had to say: “My baby has struggled with dry skin since birth. By the time she was three months old, her skin was no longer just dry. She was suffering with eczema and it would get worse by the day until eventually it was severe,” the parent wrote.

After using this moisturizer, this parent noticed that their baby’s skin “cleared in one day. She went from SEVERE eczema to NOTHING by the next day,” they wrote. “It’s been about a week since then and I have been applying the lotion daily and the ointment on areas that seem to be getting a bit dry. She has not had one eczema patch since. Do yourself a favor and buy this and the ointment if you or your child suffer from eczema. Highly, highly recommended.”

This glowing review really speaks for itself. With Vanicream Moisturizing Cream, your baby’s skin will feel soft and smooth all day long. And if your little one is prone to rashes or eczema, this moisturizer could be the remedy you’ve been searching for. So don’t wait — buy your own $13 bottle of Vanicream Moisturizing Cream today!

