Khloé Kardashian Posts Valentine’s Photos of Daughter True Almost 2 Weeks Late & We Feel Seen

Khloé Kardashian casually posted Valentine’s Day photos of her daughter True yesterday — on Feb. 24 — and it’s the most relatable mom move, ever. Valentine’s Day was almost two weeks ago, but that doesn’t matter! She’s a busy mama, so what if she forgot to post photos of her darling 4-year-old? It’s never too late in mom time!

“My Sweet Valentine 💌,” the Good American founder, who shares True and a 6-month-old baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson, captioned the post on Instagram. No reference to the late post or anything, like a true queen.

To be fair, True is so adorable. True is dressed in all pink, with pink cat sweater over a sparkly sequined skirt and pink tennis shoes. Her hair is up in two space buns on her head, and she holds a tiny yellow clutch purse. She’s is surrounded by red, pink, and white heart balloons and standing next to a huge box filled with tiny conversation heart balloons. Kardashian could have posted these in July, and it still would have racked up the likes.

In one photo, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick, 10, poses next to True in pink. Despite their age difference, True is almost as tall as Penelope!

“I meannn does it get any sweeter!! 🥰🥰” one person commented. Another wrote, “Adorable 🥰 I just love the decorations.”

“khloe valentine’s day was 10 days ago,” one person helpfully pointed out. “Why u posting these so late,” another person asked.

Listen, you might take perfectly poised photos of your child at every monthly milestone, holiday, and special occasion, then go home and post them the same day. If that’s you, great! But if you’re like me (and like Khloé Kardashian!), sometimes you just forget. Or you don’t have the mental energy to pick your favorites and come up with a caption and post them. That’s totally fine! You don’t even need an excuse or an apology, mama.

