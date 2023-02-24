Nick Jonas’s Baby Malti Helps Him Promote His New Music & She Looks So Cozy Backstage

Be still our early ‘00s hearts: the Jonas Brothers have a new song, and Nick Jonas’s daughter is helping promote it!

Nick sings, “You are the one, the sun, the light of day. You are the wings I need to fly away” (*swoons*) on the Jonas Brothers’ new single “Wings,” and, sure, it technically is a romantic love song. But I like to think of it as an ode to the Jonas Girls — AKA, Nick’s daughter Malti Marie, 1, Joe Jonas’s daughters Willa, 2, and Baby Jonas, and Kevin Jonas’s daughters Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6. To further prove this theory, Malti is helping her dad promote the new single, and she is just too cute.

“Wings out now!! @jonasbrothers,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared on Instagram today. She also shared a teaser video of the song, featuring her and Nick’s daughter Malti.

In the video, Nick walks backstage with Malti firmly in his arms. He is wearing a button-down shirt with a sun on the back, holding Malti in his right arm and leaning down to whisper something in her ear. In his left hand is a pair of baby headphones to protect her tiny ears as she listens to her dad and uncles sing. It’s just a tiny glimpse of their life backstage, but it’s absolutely adorable. We’ve never seen a cuter groupie!

“Pretty cool watching him carry little one backstage 👍,” one person wrote. Another commented, “So beautiful with the baby ❤️.”

“Finally get to see him with her ❤️❤️,” another said. Malti seems like such a mama’s girl, as Chopra Jonas is often holding her in family photos, so this makes the clip with her dad even more special. Related story Priyanka Chopra Feeds Ducks with Baby Malti in a Cute New Photo

Last week, Chopra Jonas shared a casual peek into family life. “Days like this, ❤️” she wrote on Instagram. Malti sits in her mama’s la dressed in pink in the first picture, looking like her daddy’s mini-me. The second picture is a selfie from bed, where Chopra Jonas and Nick relax in bed with Malti in the middle.

Whether she’s enjoying a little snuggle time or hanging out backstage, Malti is always so happy. We love to see it!

