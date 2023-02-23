Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Mandy Moore’s Baby Ozzie Learns a Very Grown-Up Way to Deal with Frustration & We Can’t Stop Laughing

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Mandy Moore attends the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards Broadcast & Cableat The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic) Plus Icon
Mandy Moore Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
Mandy Moore's Son Ozzie Learns a Grown-Up Way to Deal with Frustration
All the Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2023 21 Images

Mandy Moore’s baby Ozzie is only 4 months old, but he’s already handling problems like an adult (or like North West would). The blue-eyed little darling is dealing with an uncomfortable eye infection right now, and instead of crying about it, he’s, well, flipping the bird instead!

The This Is Us star shared a hilarious photo of the moment on her Instagram Story today. “This is how Oz feels about his eye infection,” she wrote over a photo of Ozzie in his Baby Bjorn seat. He’s wearing an adorable olive green outfit and chewing on his fingers, like babies do. But like grown-ups do, his middle finger was prominently sticking straight up, as if he was saying, “F this eye infection!” Babies are just so precious, aren’t they?

Mandy Moore's son Ozzie
Mandy Moore/Instagram Mandy Moore/Instagram

We can’t stop laughing. This is an innocent moment (poor guy is probably teething on top of his infection!), but it’s just too funny.

Moore shared another photo of her little guy, where you can see his eye infection a little more clearly. He’s smiling a huge, gummy smile at the camera, with one eye wide open and the other more squinty, with some ointment over it. He’s gorgeous!

“The pure joy (even with a funky eye),” the Dr. Death actress wrote. “He is such a love.”  

Mandy Moore's son Ozzie
Mandy Moore/Instagram Mandy Moore/Instagram

Moore is also mom to son Gus, 2, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith. She recently wrote a sweet birthday tribute to him, saying, “Happy 2nd Bday to the brightest light. What a thoughtful, curious, wild, loving guy you are, Gus. I don’t even have the words to describe just how much you changed everything in the most magnificent way possible. Thank you for making me a mom!”

She has two little cuties, and we love her sweet and hilarious updates about them!  

Before you go, check out these celebrity mothers who love being boy moms.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad