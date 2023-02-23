Chrissy Teigen’s Son Miles Surprised Her During Story Time Last Night & She Is ‘Amazed’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Something completely magical happened last night at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s house. In the middle of story time, their 4-year-old son Miles just took over! He read the book to his parents leaving them completely “amazed” at his hidden talent.

“We read to miles every night and he has never read more than a dinosaur name and a word here and there,” Teigen wrote on Instagram. “But randomly decided to read us an entire book yesterday?? he’s just been keeping this hidden!? we are amazed lol.”

Amazed is an understatement — can you imagine if your 4-year-old (or 5- or 6-year-old even) just started reading for you? I’m blown away, good for him! That’s is definitely something to be proud of!

The Cravings author also shared a video of the special moment, writing, “What a wonderful first book 😭.” Miles is reading Are You My Mother? by P.D. Eastman, a classic children’s book of a hatchling bird trying to find his mom.

“The kitten was not his mother, the hen was not his mother, the dog was not his mother,” Miles reads. Legend interrupts him — “Oh my goodness, who was the mother?!” he asks, making Miles laugh.

He continues reading, struggling a little over the word “now,” as his dad helps him. The way he’s slowly reading and pronouncing each word makes it obvious that he is actually reading it, and didn’t just memorize his favorite book.

Research shows that reading to kids daily helps improve their vocabulary, and in turn, learn how to read faster. So, if Teigen and Legend were focused on reading with Miles, it’s no surprise that he picked it up so fast.

“He’s doing 👏great on his decoding , signed a teacher 👏it’s because you read to him !!!” one person commented.

“Literacy!!! 🌸 Their little brains are like a flower blooming,” another said.

Teigen and Legend are also share daughters Luna, 6, and Esti, born last month. In an interview with Fatherly this week, Legend opened up about life with three kids.

“Our kids are very excited to be big siblings. They love holding Esti,” he said. “They love kissing her. They just love embracing this new little life in the house. We didn’t know how that was going to go. We didn’t know if they would be jealous or be sad. Miles might be sad that he wasn’t the baby anymore. But he’s totally embraced being Esti’s big brother, and it’s honestly made me very emotional and joyful seeing them together.”

Legend added that life at home is a “balancing act.” “I’ll schedule something but then realize that it’s too much and then cut back,” he told Fatherly. “Sometimes it’s a balancing act, and I don’t think we get it perfect, but we try our best to really be present for the kids and give them as much of our time as we can because these are important moments in our lives.”

