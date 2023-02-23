Kylie Jenner Opens up About Her Postpartum Depression & The ‘Powerful’ Emotions of Motherhood

It doesn’t matter if you are a millionaire makeup mogul (and glamorous reality tv star) or if you are a regular mom with 2.5 kids and a mortgage — postpartum depression (PPD) can hit everyone. About 1 in 7 women experience postpartum depression, which is categorized by feeling depressed, unable to concentrate, a loss of interest in things that made you happy before, and more. Kylie Jenner opened up about her experience going through PPD in a candid new interview on the cover of Vanity Fair Italy, and the “powerful” emotions that come with motherhood.

“I have experienced it. Twice,” The Kardashians star told Vanity Fair Italy about postpartum depression. Jenner is mom to Stormi, 5, and Aire, 2, with Travis Scott.

“The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable,” she said, adding that the best advice she has for other mothers going through the same thing is to “not to over-think things” and to “live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest.”

She went on, “Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful. I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That’s not true: the hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you. My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath.”

“The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well,” she added.

As someone who went through both postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety, I understand a little too much what she is talking about. When you are experiencing the crushing weight of those feelings — that your life is over, that you’ll never sleep again, that you aren’t good enough — time can stretch into an eternity. Letting yourself feel those painful things and wash over you can be so healing. The waves of pain and powerful emotions will crash over you, but there will also be so many beautiful, peaceful moments, too. And of course, getting the help and treatment you need (for me, Zoloft and counseling), can make a life-saving difference. Related story Kylie Jenner Hinted That She's Been Leaning on Kim Kardashian After Their Breakups With Pete Davidson & Travis Scott

When her son Aire was 6 weeks old, Jenner posted about her “hard” experience with postpartum depression on her Instagram Story. “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she said. “And yeah, I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”

She added, “It’s okay not to be okay. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself. And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy.”

“We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be ‘back.’ Not even physically, just mentally, after birth,” she said.

If you think you may be experiencing postpartum depression, read through the signs HERE. And reach out to your medical provider for help.

In her interview with Vanity Fair Italy, Jenner talked about how “special” it was to meet her babies for the first time. “Finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms. It’s such a unique and special situation and it’s all about building with these little beings that you’re learning about,” she said. “There is another magical moment, though: when you bring your children home. It is perhaps the most beautiful moment.”

She also opened up about how her kids already surprise her. “I am surprised by their personalities: They already know what they want, they are so determined,” she said.

“When I think of them, I get emotional. Sorry,” Jenner added. “They are so tender and at the same time so strong.” Just like their mama!

