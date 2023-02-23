J.Lo Shared Rare & Emotional Footage for Her Twins‘ 15th Birthday: ’I Love You Beyond Forever’

Jennifer Lopez‘s two children, Emme and Max, turned 15 today, and the singer shared an intimate and emotional video to celebrate the twins’ special day. Lopez’s Instagram Reel was set to Taylor Swift‘s “Fifteen” (Taylor’s Version, of course), and it was a fitting choice because “When you’re 15 and [J-Lo] tells you [she] loves you, you’re gonna believe [her].”

The superstar mom really is deeply in love with her (not-so) little ones who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Unlike that jerk “Fifteen” is based on who we still hate 15 years later (yup, it was released the same year Emme and Max were born!).

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts 🥥🥥,” she wrote. “I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever 🤍🤍♾️♾️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂🎂 #Twins“

The caption was alongside a beautiful compilation of photos and videos of Emme and Max snuggling and kissing their mama, singing with microphones just like the “Jenny from the Block” singer, being sweet and silly, and growing up before our eyes.

The touching tribute also shows pictures of husband Ben Affleck with the twins, as well as the two with their step-siblings, Violet, 17 Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10 who the actor shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Fans flooded the comments to congratulate Emme and Max on this special milestone.

“Happiest of Birthday’s to the luckiest coconuts that ever fell from the most magical mama tree!!! Lots of love and big celebration ♥️🥳🥳🥳,” wrote J-Lo’s trainer, Tracy Anderson.

“Happy birthday para tus dos tesoros !!!!!!!!,” wrote TV host, Lili Estefan, calling the twins “treasures.”

“Anyone else crying 😭,” asked a fan.

Um, duh!

This wasn’t the first sweet birthday tribute from their mom. For their 10th birthday, Lopez also got emotional in a post, calling the two “forces of nature” that “changed [her] life forever.”

“You healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence… you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined… and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces…”

We have followed Lopez’s motherhood journey from day one, feeling so happy for her when she joined the ranks of celebrities who are proud parents of twins, and cheering her on when she unapologetically fed the twins baby formula. And we loved when she recently opened up about motherhood in an interview with Vogue in November.

“The beauty of being a parent is that you think you’re going to teach them all these things, and you do,” she said. “You pass on all the things that you know, all the knowledge you have. But at the end of the day they wind up teaching you so much and reminding you of the things you need to know about life and how to love somebody and how to care for people.”

