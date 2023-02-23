Mariah Carey’s Son Roc Joined Her in a Rare TikTok Appearance

The apple didn’t fall far from the diva tree, and Mariah Carey’s son Moroccan “Roc” Cannon is fully embracing his performer side. The 11-year-old made a rare appearance in his mom’s TikTok, lip-synching along with his Grammy-winning mama.

The “Always Be My Baby” singer recently shared a TikTok with the hashtag #Rocstarr to refer to her son, who appears next to her in a car. In the video, Carey is dressed in a white fur ensemble with butterfly rings. She lip synchs on a pink cell phone to her song, “It’s a Wrap.”

“Its gone, its gone, its gone,” she sings. “You dead wrong, so wrong, so wrong, so wrong.” Carey wrote over the video, “That boy 😒,” as if she is singing to a man who messed up.

Then the camera pans over, and Roc is sitting next to his mom wearing a blazer over a heart t-shirt with headphones around his neck. He has long curly hair and looks so grown up (and so much like his dad, Nick Cannon)! He gives his mom a look, then reaches over and grabs the cell phone. He sings into it, “It’s a wrap for you, baby.” Then he aggressively hangs up the phone and tosses it aside, defending his mom like a little hero.

“Dat boy 😍,” Carey wrote over this part, giving heart eyes to her son. It’s cute, funny, and full of sass — we love it!

"He said NOT TODAY 😂😂😂 ," one person commented. Another wrote, "Boys don't play about their moms."

“TELL EM ROC!!!!!” someone else commented.

Carey’s 11-year-old daughter Monroe often appears in her mom’s TikTok and Instagram, but Roc often keeps out of the spotlight. This rare glimpse shows he is just as much a superstar as his mom and sister, though!

Last month, Radar Online reported that Carey is seeking full custody of her twins from ex Nick Cannon.

“The reality of the situation is that they are usually with Mariah anyway,” a source told the outlet. “She wants to put him on notice that he can’t just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins’ primary caregiver.”

This protective mama isn’t going to let anyone take advantage of her. And if she can’t do it, her son Roc’s got her back!

