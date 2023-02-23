Can someone pass the tissues? Bindi Irwin and her family shared the sweetest tributes to the late Steve Irwin in honor of his birthday yesterday — and we can’t stop crying!

The Crocodile Hunter, who tragically died in 2006, would have turned 61 yesterday. His kids, Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin, shared amazing throwback photos with their wildlife explorer dad on Instagram to remember their beloved dad. His wife, Terri Irwin, also posted for Steve’s birthday, sharing a look at her family then and now — which includes the addition of Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell and their adorable daughter Grace, who turns 2 next month. You will cry reading their posts — but it’s worth it.

“Happy Birthday, Dad,” Bindi started off her tribute on Instagram. “Thank you for instilling a love for all species, courage to follow my heart and determination to make a difference in the world for wildlife and wild places.”

She went on, “Your legacy lives on and the world is forever changed because of your dedication to conservation. Mum, Robert and I love and miss you so much.”

Bindi is just a little girl in her photo, examining what looks like some type of orange lizard in her dad’s hands. Steve wears a flashlight on his head as they look at the creature together. It is so, so sweet.

Robert wrote a simple "Happy birthday, Dad ❤️ " on Instagram.

In his photo, Steve his holding his newborn son like the most wonderful thing in the world, while smiling at a toddler Bindi, who looks so cute with her hair in two pink ponytails. It’s such an amazing display of love, and my heart physically hurts just looking at it!

“So much love ❤️,” Bindi commented. The siblings are still so close today.

Terri shared photos on Twitter for Steve’s birthday. “Happy birthday, Steve. You did good,” she said. Aww!

Happy birthday, Steve. You did good. pic.twitter.com/3RCyljHPPs — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) February 22, 2023

She shared three photos, including two from Bindi’s 24th birthday party last July, where Grace is looking as precious as ever dressed in pink, and one of the Irwin family when Bindi and Robert were kids. Terri has long blonde hair as she smiles next to a teary-eyed Steve on their bed. They are holding a young Bindi, dressed in Australia Zoo khakis, and a sleeping infant Robert, wearing green. This post shows how much their love has continued to grow after the loss of Steve, and it’s so beautiful.

He did do good — and he would be so proud of his family now.

