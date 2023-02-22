Jennifer Connelly Shared a Super-Rare Glimpse Into How Much Her & Paul Bettany’s Daughter Agnes Has Grown Up

While Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany keep their private life away from wandering eyes, Connelly couldn’t help but share a super-rare update on her mother-daughter day with Agnes.

On Feb 22, the Labyrinth star shared a seriously rare snapshot of her daughter Agnes with the simple caption, “Agnes and The Bean.”

In the photos, we see Agnes walking around the Bean sculpture in Chicago, Illinois, followed by a pic of them raising their hands inside the mind-bending sculpture.

Now, neither Connelly nor the Avengers: Age of Ultron star share much about their private lives on social media, especially when it comes to their kids. Because of how rarely they post their kids, fans start to lose it a bit, especially since it’s clear how much Agnes has grown already! One fan wrote, “She is so tall! ❤️,” while others commented a slew of heart and heart-eye emojis!

Connelly shares one son named Kai Dugan, 25, with her ex David Dugan, along with two children with her husband of nearly 20 years Bettany, named Stellan, 19, and Agnes, 11.

Like any mother, Connelly says motherhood changed her greatly. “It would be much easier to answer how becoming a mother hasn’t changed me, but I probably wouldn’t have anything to say. In terms of my work, the choices that I make have changed in so many ways,” she said in a previous interview with the Golden Globes about how motherhood has affected what jobs she takes on. “Now I think about the world that my son Kai is growing up in, and I don’t want to put anything out into the world that’s going to cause any more suffering or pain or confusion.”

Related story Jennifer Connelly's Super Rare Red Carpet Appearance Reminds Everyone She's a Fashion Chameleon

These celebrity moms opened up to SheKnows about the best ways motherhood has changed them.

