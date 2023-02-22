Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Channels Her Mama’s Superstar Confidence in This Adorable Singing Video

We already know that Gabrielle Union‘s daughter Kaavia frequently channels her sassy moments, but now, she’s channeling her mom’s knack for performance!

On Feb 21, through Kaavia’s Instagram account that her parents manage, a video was posted of Kaavia being a confident superstar as she sings to “Holla Back Girl.” The video was posted with the caption, “Getting the lyrics right is for people who don’t believe in showmanship. Holla back, girl 👧🏾.”

In the video, we see Kaavia chilling in the backseat with her casual wear of mauve sweatpants and a white tank — singing her little heart out! She’s not singing the lyrics quite right, but that’s not stopping her from doing her dance and show–stopping backseat performance!

Both friends and fans couldn’t agree more, saying things like “Uh. These are the lyrics. Officially. Starting today. 😂😂❤️❤️” and “😂😂😂 great job 👏🏾. She’s already an actress like her mommy 🥰!”

The You Got Anything Stronger? author and Dwyane Wade welcomed their 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9.

In a previous interview with EOnline, Union talked about what Kaavia taught her so far, saying, “you can have all the wants and dreams for your children, but they are who they are, and it is your job to love them and guide them and try to give them the world.”

Related story Kaavia James Is a Confident Princess in This Adorable Video of Her Reminding Her Parents ‘Don’t Forget to Love Me’

She added, “You’re not in control. Like, I wanna make sure she has good manners, she’s kind, she’s compassionate, she’s a student of the world, and that she’s got a world perspective, but if she’s gonna be shady, she gonna be shady! If she wants to dress [in] full accessories to tennis, it’s gonna happen… This is who she is.”

“Before you go, check out Kaavia James’ very best ‘Shady Baby’ moments.“

“ “