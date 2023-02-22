John Travolta & His Daughter Ella Prove They’re the Cutest Dance Partners in This Super-Rare Snapshot

We know John Travolta can dance, but did you know his daughter Ella inherited his incredible dancing skills too?

On Feb 21, the Grease star uploaded a compilation video of his birthday celebration to Instagram with the caption, “I wanted to make my favorite childhood airline poster come to life for my birthday! So here we go! Viva Las Vegas! ✈️🍸🎰”

Throughout the video, we get glimpses of his 69th birthday extravaganza, with a private jet, poker, drinks, dinner, you name it! But our favorite clip throughout the entire video was when Travolta and his daughter Ella were dancing together in the hallway. It was such a sweet daughter-father moment, and we’re so happy he decided to share the heartwarming moment with everyone. (Also, black is totally Ella’s color because she rocked a long sequined dress and a little black dress, and effortlessly rocked both!)

A few days prior, Ella herself shared an incredibly touching father-daughter photo with the caption, “Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero. The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy❤️❤️❤️.”

Travolta and the late Kelly Preston welcomed three children named Jett, who sadly passed away at the age of 16 in 2009, Ella Bleu, 22, and Benjamin, 12.

Just like her dad, Ella is a multi-faceted star who’s been killing it with acting, singing, and modeling. Back in 2019, she starred alongside her father and Morgan Freeman in the movie The Poison Rose, and within the past year, she’s made her New York Fashion Week debut for Karl Lagerfeld and released two singles called “Dizzy” and “No Thank You.”

In a 2019 interview with People, Travolta made rare comments about his daughter, saying, “She is her own person. She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous. I don’t know how she came to be, and I don’t take any credit other than just adoring her, and maybe that’s a valid contribution.”