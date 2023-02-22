Jessica Simpson & Her Lookalike Daughter Birdie Look Like Twins in This Sassy Dress-Up Snapshot

Jessica Simpson is bringing all of the love to her social media, showing fans how blessed and grateful she is for her little ones. Fans get a glimpse of their Valentine’s Day celebration, from beginning to end, including the moments people were seeing double between Simpson and her youngest daughter Birdie Mae.

On Feb 18, the Jessica Simpson Fashion founder shared a series of snapshots of her and her children living their best lives to her Instagram. She shared it with the caption, “Whole Lotta Love ❤️.”

In the first photo (the one everyone is freaking out about!), we see Simpson and her youngest Birdie Mae looking like twins while rocking their red bathrobes and heart-shaped sunglasses! Next, we get snapshots of Simpson smiling with her daughter Maxwell and an optical illusion-like photo of her and Ace that’s tripping out some fans.

Then we get another snapshot of Birdie Mae sticking out her tongue to the camera while she and her lookalike mom still rock their cozy attire. We then end the series of photos with one of Maxwell in a cheetah robe next to a sign that says “I love y’all,” one of Ace surrounded by stuffed animals, Birdie in facepaint makeup, one of the family next to all the Valentine’s Day gifts, and a family snapshot with everyone but Birdie (who was probably passed out!)

While we adore all of these beyond-sweet photos of the Simpson family, we still can’t get over how much Birdie already looks like her superstar mama! Seriously, it’s uncanny.

The Open Book author and her husband Eric Johnson have three children together named Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3.

Related story Jeannie Mai-Jenkins Shared a Super-Sweet Compilation Video of Her Daughter Monaco’s Newest ‘Monumental Accomplishment’

Simpson told PEOPLE back in April 2022 that her daughter is her rock, saying how grateful she is for all that she’s taught her so far. She said, “She teaches me a lot about self-love, to be honest. She is so cute and so adorable and so confident and just owns it.”

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.

