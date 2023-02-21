Kelly Osbourne Vulnerably Documents the Challenging Transition Back to Work After Having Her Baby

The transition back to work after having a baby can be extremely challenging, and Kelly Osbourne is vulnerably sharing her own struggle as she returns to her first job since having her son in late 2022.

On Sunday, the television personality posted a photo on Instagram of her and her makeup artist, Kip Zachary, sticking their tongues out with her caption reading, “I have a new found (sic) respect for working mothers.”

Osbourne continued, “I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done. This day can’t go by quick enough for me. I can’t want to have him back in my arms. 😢”

The following day, the new mom posted a photo of herself looking anxious, sitting in a car and holding onto her son’s car seat. The selfie, shared on Osbourne’s Instagram Story, was captioned, “I could not leave him again so it’s #BringYourBabyToWorkDay.”

The Fashion Police alum shares her son with Slipknot DJ boyfriend, Sid Wilson. The news of the arrival of their first child was revealed by Osbourne’s mom, Sharon Osbourne, on The Talk. Kelly was not pleased about her mother’s loose lips, as she later took to her Instagram Story to write, “I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”