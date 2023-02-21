Pink Says Motherhood Helped People See That She’s Not a ‘Man-Eating Crazy Person’

It’s no secret that Pink‘s public persona is that of the tough and rad punk woman, and she loves every bit of who she is as a musician. However, the “What About Us” singer does believe motherhood helped people understand her identity more fully, beyond what she hilariously calls “the man-eating crazy person.”

During a conversation with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager, Pink joked, “I think that people think I’m a man-eating crazy person. So when I [became a mother and] showed that I could breastfeed a child, they were like, ‘Oh no, maybe she doesn’t eat humans.’” She laughed and added, “I can be scary, but I’m most of the time just, like, a cuddly dork roller skating in my kitchen making sourdough.”

Pink also opened up about creating a family, despite being told having kids would ruin her career. Bush Hager asked the mom of two how she was able to come to the decision after being warned against it by an industry advisor.

“I had been doing this for a very long time,” the singer began. “It felt like I’ve had a record deal since I was 16. And I was 30, and I wanted completion. And for me, that meant I wanted a family,” Pink explained. “I really wanted to have a family and people to walk through this world with. And for me — it’s not for everybody, but, for me, it’s easily the best decision I’ve ever made,” she said.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer feels that it was then that her career truly took off, proving to those who doubted her that she could absolutely succeed in her profession while raising a family. “I think people are surprised when you don’t just want fame and fortune,” she mused.

Pink shares her daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6, with her husband, Carey Hart.

