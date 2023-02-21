Rihanna Reminds Us How Hot Maternity Fashion Can Be During Her Santa Monica Birthday Outing

Now that her second pregnancy is public knowledge, Rihanna is back to serving up maternity looks that are daring, stylish, and sexy as hell — the most recent of which has us looking like the heart eyes emoji.

Stepping out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky (né Rakim Mayers) to celebrate her 35th birthday on Monday at Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California, Rihanna was an absolute vision. The singer and brand empress wore a white halter mini dress with a plunging neckline that showed off a sheer white balconette bra beneath. She added a sparkling black oversized coat to the look, simply letting the garment rest on her shoulders.

Rihanna finished her celebratory outfit with a white fuzzy mini purse, strappy silver heels, and an assortment of complimentary silver jewelry. The soon-to-be mom of two wore her hair pulled back and donned soft glam makeup, which had her looking as ethereal as ever — see the photos HERE.

Talk about an unexpected guest star during @rihanna's Super Bowl performance. ❤️ https://t.co/pUKFjHsugW — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 13, 2023

Fashion is a critical form of creative expression for the Savage X Fenty brand owner, who recently spoke to Vogue UK about the lengths she goes to dress her son. “I like to dress him in things that don’t look like baby clothes,” Rihanna explained. “I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know,” she added.

“When you come up with something in your head, half the time it is not available because kids’ clothes are so — they’re so boring,” the singer complained. “I’m like, ‘This is what y’all been doing to these people’s kids all along?’” In response to a follow-up question about a potential Fenty babywear line in the future, the brand founder playfully retorted, “Let’s get these kids cool. These kids deserve to be cool.”

Rihanna welcomed her first child with Rocky in 2022, and she revealed the imminent arrival of her second during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance — talk about an iconic pregnancy announcement. Related story A Nearly-Naked & Fully-Pregnant Keke Palmer Flaunted Her Dance Moves & It's the Vibe We All Need Today

