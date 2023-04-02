If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You may still be eating Valentine’s candy (or surreptitiously stealing your kid’s … no judgment here!), but before we know it, Easter will be upon us. You can let it sneak up on you, or you can prepare a little bit beforehand by getting those Easter egg decorating supplies ready — and there’s no better time to do that than right now, while the coolest Easter egg decorating kit ever is on sale at Amazon for under $20!

The EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit is the ideal product for little ones who love to decorate eggs and parents who don’t want a big mess. Instead of dipping eggs into messy, vinegar-reeking dyes and getting everything everywhere, the EggMazing lets your kiddo use non-toxic, quick-drying markers and a special rotating egg-spinner to create gorgeous striped and gradient designs: no drips, no smell, no mess, and perfect results!

EggMazing

Even not-so-little kids will love using the EggMazing because it just gives such gorgeous results. “My 15 year old, who has hit the ‘cool’ phase, at first moaned about having to color eggs with the family. However, after he did an egg with the EggMazing, he then went on to do two more,” raves one review. “The next day he ‘had’ to boil more eggs and did 6 more. Really a fantastic item.”

“The markers are well pigmented and buildable for color variations. So easy to use. Cannot stress this enough,” says another reviewer. “It’s funny how impressed we were with our work and NO MESS and NO CLEAN UP! Hope the pens stay fresh for next year because I’m never going back to traditional dye after this.”

If you’re not sold on it yet, read this review: “I simply watched while they created colorful eggs and had more fun than we’ve ever had with egg decorating before, and without any mess at all.” COUNT. US. IN!

Some of the reviewers say they even use wooden Easter eggs or eggs made of plain white plastic so that they can keep their decorated masterpieces forever. One hilariously detailed how her 3-year-old nephew had made an especially pretty egg that he wanted to carry around with him all the time (toddlers, right?!) and was devastated when it broke — so the plastic eggs were a more permanent solution.

EggMazing

The Original EggMazing Easter Egg Decorator Kit – Includes Egg Decorating Spinner and 8 Non Toxic Markers $16.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

The EggMazing Easter Egg Decorating Kit comes with the egg spinner and 8 non-toxic markers, so all you’ll have to supply are the eggs and the 4 AA batteries required. Easy-peasy.

Look, we’re all for making craft-filled Easter memories with the kiddos, but if we can sit back and let them take charge without having to hover — and without having to deal with an epic cleanup afterward? That’s nothing short of eggcellent.

