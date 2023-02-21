Heather Rae El Moussa Opens Up About ‘Very Hard’ Breastfeeding Challenges & How She’s Working to Overcome Them

Heather Rae El Moussa is filling her followers in on how difficult her breastfeeding journey has been in her first few weeks of motherhood, and her candor is a breath of fresh air.

The new mom shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding her son Tristan, and her lengthy caption covered all the issues she and her baby have had with breastfeeding, as well as how they’re working as a team to overcome the challenges.

She explained her mindset prior to birthing her child: “I thought…. I’ll just pop him on my boob and feed him anytime,” adding a joking, “Ya no!!!”

The Selling Sunset star divulged, “Tristan had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice which were all caught very early on thanks to my incredible lactation specialist and @tonguetietribe, they’re literally baby fairies … but it made it very hard for him to latch & suck and it made it so that he was burning a lot of calories because it was so hard for him to eat so his weight was dropping,” El Moussa explained.

She continued, “We’re now 2 weeks past getting his tongue tie fixed and he’s latching so well on the left side and we’re still working on the right side using non-traditional positions which were shown to me by the baby fairies 🧚‍♀️”

Emphasizing the real game changer for her, El Moussa wrote, "Having a lactation specialist and someone you can turn to is something I highly recommend if you choose to breastfeed. I had many tearful nights in the beginning because I'd be up at 3am trying to feed him & felt so defeated."

She continued to share other helpful tips that worked for her, writing, “Nutrition & hydration also needs to be a focus which is a little hard because when you’re breastfeeding & pumping non stop there’s not a ton of time to take care of yourself- you get so focused on your baby & that you really have to remember to take care of yourself so I have lots of water and special drinks like coconut water and greater than drinks. I also suggest getting on a meal plan if you don’t have time to cook especially in the beginning.”

El Moussa added that she “genuinely [loves] breastfeeding,” despite how challenging she’s finding it to be. “I love the skin to skin connection and think it’s such a beautiful bonding experience. It might be hard and challenging at the moment but it is such a special experience that I get to share with our baby boy and we’re working together to make it easier like we’re a little team 🤍🍼,” she concluded.

The TV personality welcomed her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa on January 31, 2022.

