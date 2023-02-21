Ben Affleck & Son Samuel Enjoyed a Boys’ Night Out With This NBA Legend

Ben Affleck treated his son to a star-studded boys’ night out this past weekend, and the 10-year-old appeared to enjoy every second of their time spent together.

Affleck and Samuel, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, attended the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah on Friday, February 17. The pair took to the court to introduce the teams before the game, and Affleck also did a bit of promotion for his upcoming film, Air.

Ben Affleck shared the parenting milestone he reached with his children. https://t.co/LlXAMwT2SO — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 15, 2023

Serving as director and acting as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Affleck’s Air depicts the events that led to NBA legend Michael Jordan partnering with the iconic brand in 1984. The film’s impressive cast list includes Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, and Marlon Wayans. At the NBA event, Affleck was joined on court by Tucker to introduce a clip from the movie, which is scheduled to premiere on April 5, 2023.

While hanging out courtside, Affleck and his son spent some time with another NBA legend — Shaquille O’Neal. The trio smiled for a sweet photo, O’Neal with his arm around Samuel as they both flashed peace signs and Affleck jovially laughing as he bent down to join his son and the basketball star for the photo (see the shot HERE).

In addition to Samuel, Affleck also shares daughters Seraphina, 17, and Violet, 14, with Garner. Since marrying Jennifer Lopez last summer, the actor is step-dad to twins Max and Emme, 14, as well.