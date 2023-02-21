Tom Brady Is the Cutest Dad Documenting His Snowy Vacation With His 3 Kids

Tom Brady is channeling his inner Kris Jenner while documenting his snow vacation with his three kids, and we can’t get enough of the wholesome dad vibes.

The newly retired NFL quarterback hit the slopes on Saturday with Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, along with a few of the kids’ friends, and they’re still enjoying the snow today, according to Brady’s Instagram Story.

The former footballer has shared glimpses of their holiday each day, and it looks like the Brady family is making memories to last a lifetime. The dad of three shared a video of Vivian and a friend sliding down a snow-covered hill captioned, “Ok we are going BIG tomorrow,” followed by a shot of his daughter beaming at him in the snow captioned, “Growing up.”

Tom Brady/Instagram.

Brady also posted a sweet selfie with Jack with “The best son a dad could ever hope for” added to the Story. Another photo showed Benjamin and a friend smiling for the camera with the caption, “And these boys BFFs since Beantown.”

The proud dad also shared a few videos of his kids sledding and skiing, always with a sweet, sentimental, or encouraging caption that squeezes our hearts into a mushy mess.

Tom Brady/Instagram.

The Brady family outing comes just two weeks after the quarterback announced his final departure from the NFL. In a quick, emotional Instagram video, he thanked his family and friends for their support and said that he wouldn’t change a single thing about his career — perhaps alluding to his October 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen, which was heavily speculated to have been caused by Brady’s return to football after his first retirement announcement in February 2022. Related story Heather Rae El Moussa Opens Up About ‘Very Hard’ Breastfeeding Challenges & How She's Working to Overcome Them

Brady shares his youngest children, Vivian and Benjamin, with the Brazilian supermodel, to whom he was married for 13 years. He shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

