Rumer Willis & Nikki Reed Bond Over Their Bumps in Rare Pregnancy Photo

Few things are more special in life than going through pregnancy with a friend — just ask Rumer Willis and Nikki Reed.

The two actresses became friends long before babies were in the picture, so we can only imagine how serendipitous it is for Reed to carry her second child while Willis grows her first. The Twilight alum rarely posts photos of her daughter Bohdi, 5, whom she shares with actor husband Ian Somerhalder, and has made it clear that the same boundaries apply to her current pregnancy. However, she posted a photo of herself and Willis hugging on her Instagram Story on Monday, and it’s just the sweet thing we needed to start our week on the right foot.

Reed captioned the photo, “When bumps collide,” adding, “@rumerwillis you are such a beautiful mama-to-be.” Willis reshared the photo to her own Story, adding, “Oh how I love you sweet friend.”

Nikki Reed/Instagram.

Reed announced her second pregnancy in January 2023, captioning a photo of herself holding her daughter above her bump, “2023 celebrating life 🖤 Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift.”

The BaYou With Love founder continued, “As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world. Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share :).”

Willis announced her own pregnancy in December 2022, sharing a series of black and white photos on her Instagram in which her partner Derek Richard Thomas is cradling her bump, looking absolutely thrilled.

