Kelly Osbourne Has a ‘Newfound Respect for Working Mothers’ After Taking First Job Since Welcoming Son

Kelly Osbourne may have welcomed her first child over a year ago, but yesterday held another “first” for the new mom.

Documenting the big day and its accompanying big feelings on her Instagram, Osbourne posted a photo of her and her makeup artist, Kip Zachary, sticking their tongues out with her caption reading, “I have a new found (sic) respect for working mothers.”

The television personality elaborated, “I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done. This day can’t go by quick enough for me. I can’t want to have him back in my arms. 😢”

Osbourne kept a very low profile throughout her pregnancy and first few months as a mom. She announced her happy news in a May 2022 Instagram post captioned, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Her last public update about her pregnancy is speculated to have been a November 6 Instagram Story: “Okay, here we go” written on a plain black background, suggesting she had gone into labor.

Neither the 38-year-old nor her partner, Slipknot's Sid Wilson, 45, had a chance to acknowledge the arrival of their son before Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, revealed his name — Sidney — and a few other details on The Talk. Afterward, Kelly took to her Instagram Story to write, "I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

We certainly don’t blame her for trying to put boundaries in place to protect her family’s privacy!

