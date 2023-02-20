Mandy Moore Pens a Sweet Tribute to Her Cutie Pie Son Gus on His 2nd Birthday & He Really Is the ‘Brightest Light’

Mandy Moore’s son Gus is officially not a baby anymore! The newly minted 2-year-old looks all grown up in a new video, and we can’t get over how cute he is.

The This Is Us star, who shares Gus and 4-month-old son Ozzie with husband Taylor Goldsmith, shared a video and several photos of her toddler on Instagram today. Gus seems to have perfectly memorized his lines in the videos, and he couldn’t be cuter.

“Hey, what’s your name?” Goldsmith asks his son. The blonde-haired Gus gives him a toothy grin back and says, “August.” He looks so proud of himself for knowing the right answer, too, and OMG it’s adorable.

Next, the Dawes frontman asks, “How old are you?”

“Two!” Gus quickly responds, before turning away and moving to get off the chair. His lines are delivered, his time on camera is done…or so he thinks. But since Gus is so cute, Goldsmith can’t resist asking again, “Hey, wait, wait, look at me. How old are you?”

Gus pauses, turns around, and looks right at his dad. “August,” he confidently replies, thinking maybe he has to run his lines again. Goldsmith laughs and asks again, “How old are you?” Gus says, “Two” and walks away. He knows the answers to two questions in a certain order, and that’s it, OK? Related story Mandy Moore Celebrates Son Gus’s 2nd Birthday with a Cute Construction-Themed Party & We Love How Low-Key It Was

In her caption, Moore called Gus “the brightest light,” and it’s so true. “Happy 2nd Bday to the brightest light,” the “In Real Life” singer wrote. “What a thoughtful, curious, wild, loving guy you are, Gus. I don’t even have the words to describe just how much you changed everything in the most magnificent way possible. Thank you for making me a mom!”

Goldsmith also wrote about his little cutie pie today. “I am overcome with joy constantly when I’m hanging out with you,” he said. “Thanks for being one of the two the greatest kids your mom and I could have ever hoped for. Thanks for blowing our minds with what a kind older sibling you are. And thanks for making me laugh harder than I’ve ever laughed before. I love you so much Happy birthday, dude.”

Last week, Moore and Goldsmith celebrated Gus’s birthday with a simple park celebration. “2 years with the sweetest, goofiest guy has absolutely flown by,” the Dr. Death actress wrote. “We’re the luckiest folks around to be in your orbit, Gus Goldsmith.”

This little guy is just TWO cute.

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash!

