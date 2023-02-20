Heather Rae El Moussa Summed up ‘Mom Life’ & It’s So True

What does “mom life” mean to you? If you have a newborn, it could mean endless diaper changes and feeding sessions. If you have a toddler, maybe its epic tantrums and adorable snuggles. It can mean something different as your child grows up to school age and beyond — but there is one thing that never changes. And after just a few weeks of motherhood, Heather Rae El Moussa hit the nail on the head.

The HGTV star shared pictures on Instagram of her son Tristan, born on Jan. 31, who she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa. The baby is sleeping in an adorable “New to the El Moussa crew” onesie with blue pants, a blue beanie, and grey booties. He is so precious as he snoozes on his side, and Heather Rae admitted that all she does is stare at him — which I can confirm, never goes away!

“New to the El Moussa crew 🥺🤍🤍,” she wrote. “Mom life is staring at him non stop because I can’t get enough 🫶🏻 The moment I held him in my arms he became my world.” Yes! I still sneak into my 4-year-old’s room to watch him sleep, and sometimes in the middle of my 5-year-old’s adorable stories, I just can’t stop looking at him in wonder. These are our precious babies, growing up more every day. How can you not just gaze at them?

The Flipping El Moussas star also wrote that she is considering opening up more about life with Tristan, including sharing how the baby acts with Tarek’s older kids Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, who he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

So many people commented about the adorable baby. “SO SO PRECIOUS!❤️❤️❤️” one person wrote. Another commented, “Omgggggg I love him so much!!!!!”

"He's so tiny!!! Keep staring cause they grow soooooo fast 😭😭," someone else said.

While Heather Rae spends time with baby Tristan at home, Tarek took his older kids and their cousin on a weekend trip to ski at Big Bear. “Ski days with my snow monsters !!!” he wrote on Instagram, adding, “My mom and I drove the kids up here for a weekend of snow and family time in our cabin! Just missing you @theheatherraeelmoussa – and only a few more years until Tristan joins us on the slopes!! I can’t wait!❤️”

See? While Heather Rae stares at Tristan at home, Tarek is admiring his older kids in the snow. It truly never ends.

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.

