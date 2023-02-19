Kaavia James Is a Confident Princess in This Adorable Video of Her Reminding Her Parents ‘Don’t Forget to Love Me’

We already know Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter Kaavia is the shady Queen, but don’t forget that she’s an adorable, confident princess too!

On Feb 17, Union and Wade shared a seriously sweet video of Kaavia in the backseat of the car to her page @kaaviajames with the caption, “When you wanna make sure your parents bring you something good back from #AllStar 👼🏾👼🏾.”

In the video, we see the IRL Shady Baby giving her parents a super sweet message starting with her saying, “Have a good day Daddy, Mommy!” She then lists things to remember, like “have a fun day” and “don’t forget to love me!” (Which everyone in the comment section was freaking out about, and TBH so were we.) She then signed off by saying, “You’re beautiful. Thank you!” and blew the camera a kiss!

Did your heart just explode too? Of course, it did! While we adore seeing Kaavia in her shady moments, super sweet moments like this always warm our hearts every time.

The You Got Anything Stronger? author and Wade welcomed their four-year-old daughter Kaavia James via a surrogate back in Nov. 2018. Union also mothers Wade’s three children from previous relationships named Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9.

In a previous interview with Marie Claire, Wade said, “[motherhood] looks good” on Union, adding, “This kind of joy is different from anything that she has ever experienced.”

In another interview with EOnline, Union talked about what Kaavia taught her so far, saying “you can have all the wants and dreams for your children but they are who they are and it is your job to love them and guide them and and try to give them the world.”

She added, “You’re not in control. Like, I wanna make sure she has good manners, she’s kind, she’s compassionate, she’s a student of the world and that she’s got a world perspective, but if she’s gonna be shady, she gonna be shady! If she wants to dress [in] full accessories to tennis it’s gonna happen… This is who she is.”

